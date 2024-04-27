New partners appointed at Bandon legal firm

KATE Hallissey and Julie Gallwey have been appointed to partner roles at Bandon-based Hallissey & Partners solicitors.

With over 15 years’ experience at the firm, Kate works across a number of legal areas, specialising in litigation, including personal injuries, medical negligence, landlord and tenant dispute, licensing law, as well as criminal litigation.

Kate also has extensive experience in all aspects of family law – from separation, divorce, guardianship, to maintenance, access and custody arrangements, handling these cases with sensitivity and pragmatism as well as expert legal acumen.

Julie has extensive experience in tax planning, farm transfers, estate and probate administration and conveyancing.

Having previously worked in finance, Julie is astute in legal advisory services on CGT, bequests and wills, residential and investment property and letting and tenancy agreements.

She regularly works with investors, developers, farmers, vendors, purchasers across residential and commercial conveyancing.