New interim chief at emergency charity Critical

DONAL McCarthy has been appointed interim chief executive of emergency medical response charity Critical. He takes over from Micheál Sheridan, who is moving to a new role in the healthcare sector.

Critical was first established in 2009 as Irish Community Rapid Response and in 2019 it successfully launched Ireland’s first and only charity Air Ambulance. Today Critical has a growing network of volunteer responders operating in 20 counties.

Critical's volunteers include consultants in emergency medicine who have been provided with emergency vehicles and equipment. They are tasked by the National Ambulance Service (NAS) to road traffic collisions, cardiac arrests, farming accidents, and other major trauma within 30km of where they live.

A partnership with the National Ambulance Service sees NAS staff off-duty responders volunteering with Critical whilst responding to emergencies in local communities. Critical has provided each responder with an emergency backpack containing a defibrillator, a resuscitation kit, and a medical diagnostic kit at a cost of €1,500.

Donal joined the charity's board in 2021. He has served as chief executive in a number of organisations and is also an experienced business growth consultant.

For more information about Critical see criticalcharity.ie/