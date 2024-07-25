Network Ireland take to the waves with Fastnet trip

THE businesswomen and female entrepreneurs of the South West will be taking to the seas next month for a special Network Ireland West Cork event.

Members and guests are invited to join a boat trip off the West Cork coast on Friday August 23rd, departing from Baltimore towards Cape Clear and the iconic Fastnet Lighthouse.

‘This outing offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience the breathtaking beauty of West Cork’s coastline while meeting and networking with fellow members and guests,’ said Network Ireland West Cork president Sandra Maybury. ‘The trip promises stunning ocean views, historical insights, and the chance to connect with like-minded individuals in a relaxed and scenic setting.’

The Fastnet Lighthouse is one of Ireland’s most iconic lighthouses, situated on Fastnet Rock. Located 7km south of Cape Clear, the lighthouse turned 120 years old earlier this year and has played a crucial role since its inception in June 1904.

Participants will depart from the picturesque Baltimore harbour, cruising towards Cape Clear ssland, the southernmost inhabited part of Ireland. The journey will continue around Fastnet Rock.

The trip leaves Baltimore Pier at 5pm (meet-up is at Baltimore Pier at 4.30pm) and the trip is expected to take four hours in total.

Ticket prices at €20 for Network Ireland members and €40 for non-members, with ticket price including the ferry trip and refreshments. Tickets for the boat trip are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. All are welcome.

‘We are very thankful to our sponsors Cork County Council and Tracie Nolan Solicitors for helping bring this unique summer celebration event to fruition,’ said Ms Maybury.

See NetworkIreland.ie for more.