Nell chosen as seafood ambassador for Wild Atlantic Way

A WEST Cork chef has been chosen by Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM), as one of its five Taste the Atlantic young chef ambassadors.

The programme, now in its third year, is led by BIM in collaboration with Chef Network and Fáilte Ireland.

The aim of the ambassadorship is to select some young chef talent and take them through a four-month programme, introducing them to the finest seafood produce and producers along the Wild Atlantic Way.

Kilcoe native Nell McCarthy (20), currently working at the Dock Wall restaurant in Union Hall, has been selected as an ambassador.

Growing up beside Roaring Water Bay, Nell is strongly influenced by the sea. She has recently completed her second year in MTU Cork studying culinary arts and is shortly due to return to Cashel Palace Hotel in Tipperary, as demi chef de partie. The immersive programme will allow each of the chefs, including Nell, to acquaint themselves with the art of seafood production.

Nell believes in the importance of championing local producers and appreciating what we have on our doorstep. She is captivated by the process of breaking down whole fish or shellfish and turning them into refined dishes and she is passionate about wasting nothing in the process.