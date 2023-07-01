National award for West Cork solicitor

DONNA Wilson of Wilson Daly Solicitors in Dunmanway has won the Sole Principal of the Year at the Irish Law Awards.

The awards celebrate the achievements of the entrants and recognise and reward the high standards of excellence and level of service in the legal industry.

The winners were announced at a gala dinner in the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road in Dublin recently.

No stranger to winning awards, in 2022 Wilson Daly Solicitors won the Irish Law Award for the Munster property law firm.

Donna expressed her gratitude to the awards organisers for recognising her achievements, and she attributed her success to the unwavering support of her clients and the team at her firm.

‘This award is a tremendous honour, and I am truly grateful to be recognised among such accomplished professionals,’ said Donna. ‘I owe this achievement to my incredible team and the exceptional support of our clients.’