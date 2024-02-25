Maritime Hotel staff shine at awards

STAFF members from The Maritime Hotel made a worthwhile road trip to Killarney recently for The Gleneagle Group’s employee awards.

The top accolade of Maritime Hotel’s employee of the year was awarded to Anna Puskzo, while manager of the year went to Adrian Biffen.

Also representing the renowned Bantry hotel, Megan Horgan was named the best new starter, and Ben Horgan won the leadership award. Anna Gajownicek won world’s best colleague and Pauline Murray won the excellence in customer service award.

The awards took place in the Muckross Park Hotel in Killarney. The Gleneagle Group employs over 450 people including 90 staff members in The Maritime Hotel.

The annual employee awards aim to appreciate and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the whole team with nominees chosen from across 2023.