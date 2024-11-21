Local building supplies firm buys Atkins DIY store in Clonakilty

WEST Cork Building Supplies have purchased the Atkins DIY store in Clonakilty, which had been on the market since last year.

The sale of the premises – in a town centre location on 0.6 acres, with a four-storey eight-bay warehouse adjoining three public streets, and overlooking the River Feagle – was handled by Kieran O’Gorman Auctioneers but the purchase price for the premises has not been disclosed.

Atkins, which dealt in home, garden, DIY, and buildings goods, closed its doors for the last time in Clonakilty on September 8th, 2023, to the dismay of many locals.

After initially been formed in 1876 by locals John Atkins and Joe Wolfe, Atkins DIY was later established in July 1996 and was purchased by way of a management buyout by Sandra Stanley and Stuart McDonald in 2011.

West Cork Building Supplies is a family-owned hardware store and has been trading in West Cork and Clonakilty for more than 25 years from a premises at Park Road, Cloheen.

While it is not clear what the new owners plan to do with their newly purchased premises, it offers vast opportunities.

Former Independent councillor Paul Hayes previously had urged Cork County Council to purchase the property and said the site would be ideal for housing or car parking spaces.