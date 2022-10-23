Liss Ard’s owners want to ‘redefine remote working’

LISS Ard Estate, on the edge of Skibbereen, has launched a new programme aimed at redefining the concept of remote working and improving the way people work, live and travel. The estate, which reopened this year following a complete renovation of the property, has just revealed its ‘R&R Redefined’ programme.

It’s focused on helping people balance city life with nature to kick-start a healthier lifestyle. The property works with companies, groups and individuals to create a bespoke programme around their unique goals which incorporate collaborative working sessions, teambuilding, nutrition, mindfulness, exercise, health and wellness. Health and wellness are at the core of Liss Ard Estate’s ethos. The property has over 12km of trails, 50 unique meditation spots selectively positioned around its tranquil grounds, a lakeside wellness centre, a yoga studio, and a wide variety of treatments including reiki, reflexology, holistic and Swedish massages and facial rejuvenation.

The estate has all the infrastructure professionals need to effectively work remote, including a strategic partnership with Ludgate Hub Co-Working in nearby Skibbereen, digital-free zones and lounge style workspaces.

Darin Claasen, director of sales, said: ‘We believe deeply in helping improve the way people work, live and travel. Many professionals are currently confined to home offices, which can be isolating and lonely. We are passionate about creating a better way for people to work remote by offering a balance with nature and bespoke programming aimed at improving our guests’ mindset and wellness and that makes them return home feeling inspired and energised about life and work.’