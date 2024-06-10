Kerry boss is new County Council chief

THE chief executive of Kerry County Council has been named the new ceo of Cork County Council.

Moira Murrell is also a former town manager of both Skibbereen and Clonakilty and is the first permanent female chief executive of Cork County Council, taking over this week from acting ceo Valerie O’Sullivan.

Kerry native Ms Murrell has served as chief executive in her home county for the past 10 years, and was formally appointed at a special meeting of Cork County Council last week.

Ms Murrell has also served as a divisional manager in Cork County Council where, from 2010 to 2014, she had responsibility for roads, transportation, water services, organisational development and economic development. Prior to that appointment, she served three years in the West Cork Division as director of services which included the posts overseeing Clonakilty and Skibbereen.

Cork county mayor Cllr Frank O’Flynn said the members were delighted to formally ratify Moira’s appointment.

‘She has extensive experience and is dedicated to public service. We look forward to welcoming her back to Cork County Council. I know that through her leadership and vision we will continue to make Cork county a remarkable place to live, work and visit.’