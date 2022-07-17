Keohane Seafood’s Lidl collaboration

BANTRY-based Keohane Seafood products boast innovative new packaging thanks to a Lidl initiative.

Lidl has become the first retailer in Ireland to announce the launch of Prevented Ocean Plastic (POP) fresh food packaging using ‘ocean bound plastic’, that’s plastic that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean and that is now recycled and reintroduced into packaging

Lidl has moved five of Keohane’s fresh fish products into this innovative new packaging. Customers can see this new packaging in store now with a full rollout expected to be completed by the end of July.

This innovative packaging initiative forms part of Lidl’s overall commitment to ensure 50% of packaging is made from recycled materials by 2025.

In another first, Lidl is set to become the first retailer in Ireland to carry products with the GGN label. The consumer label will feature on seven Keohane Seafoods fresh salmon lines.

The GGN label stands for certified, responsible farming and transparency, and offers consumers relevant assurance about the responsible farming of these products. All products bearing the label confirms that they were produced in line with responsible farming practices that cover food safety, environmental sustainability, animal welfare, traceability, and workers’ well-being.

Colman Keohane, managing director of Keohane Seafoods said: ‘We’re so proud to play our part in providing Irish consumers with responsibly sourced fish in innovative packaging that includes recycled ocean bound plastic – and look forward to commencing future collaboration with Lidl to further reduce environmental impact of the range.’