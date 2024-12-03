Katriona captivates at Network Ireland event

A LECTURER and author who overcame childhood adversity to became one of Ireland’s most respected voices for equal access to education was the guest of honour on a special night in Dunmanway held by Network Ireland West Cork.

Education advocate Katriona O’Sullivan told her story to Southern Star editor Siobhán Cronin last Friday night at The Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway, with more than 100 guests attending.

Katriona’s memoir Poor has captivated readers across Ireland, and she held the attention of more than 100 guests as she shared her story of how she overcame adversity in her childhood and managed to turn her life around to became one of Ireland’s most respected voices for equal access to education.

Today, she is a lecturer at Maynooth University, where her work focuses on helping marginalised groups to access opportunities through education and technology.

A reflection of the impact Katriona’s story had on the audience was evident in the resounding standing ovation given to the bestselling author, said outgoing Network Ireland West Cork president and Dunmanway native Sandra Maybury.

‘I was blown away by Katriona’s story when I read her book Poor earlier this year, so I was absolutely thrilled when she agreed to speak at our event,’ said Sandra. ‘At Network Ireland West Cork, we host monthly events all across West Cork. As my final official engagement as branch president, I was so happy to bring this event to my hometown of Dunmanway, where I was joined by family and friends, which made it an extra special night for me. We had a full house and the atmosphere in the room was warm and welcoming, yet the whole audience was completely transfixed hearing Katriona’s story.’

Network Ireland is a non-profit, voluntary organisation, with over 1,000 members and 17 branches. The West Cork branch was formed in 2018.