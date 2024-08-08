Katie steps up at Specsavers Bandon

FROM taking a summer job as an optometry student 10 years ago to becoming ophthalmic director, Katie Morrissey of Specsavers Bandon has enjoyed the journey.

Speaking of her workplace Katie said, ‘I love being part of this wonderful team. We work so closely together and genuinely care for one another. Every day is varied, and I meet so many different people.’

Katie paved her way to leadership through hard work and continuous learning. After graduating with honours from TU Dublin (previously DIT) in 2016, she completed a leadership and management certification from the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and Specsavers’ prestigious Pathway programme.

This internal programme equips aspiring business owners with the tools and knowledge they need to help shape the future of the company.

Katie is also a dedicated mentor, having recently guided a colleague through their pre-registration year, drawing on her own experiences as a student at the Bandon

store.

For Katie, the most fulfilling aspect of her work is the positive impact it has on people’s lives. ‘Nothing compares to the satisfaction of seeing someone, especially a child, put on their first pair of glasses and smile,’ says Katie.

Her vision for Specsavers Bandon is to continue providing exceptional service and care to the local community.