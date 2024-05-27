Jack Barry has right job spec for role in Specsavers Bandon

YOUNG Jack Barry is loving his role at a busy opticians in West Cork, as he has become an ‘invaluable’ employee at Specsavers Bandon.

Jack joined the team as part of a programme to provide work and life skills to adults with Down Syndrome is helping enrich lives

Specsavers Bandon teamed up with Cork branch of Down Syndrome Ireland and its education programme at Field of Dreams, to provide job opportunities in their store by welcoming their latest employee.

Field of Dreams was created in 2017 with a mission is to provide opportunities for adults with Down Syndrome for ongoing learning and growth through a variety of different programmes.

Set in a three-acre, horticultural site in Curraheen, Cork, Field of Dreams is a training environment, with an emphasis on learning through productive tasks in a social and holistic setting.

‘Ready2Work’ is a bespoke Field of Dreams programme that links up with Down Syndrome Ireland’s national employment programme, that focuses on preparing students for work, securing paid employment, and sustaining employment.

Meaningful employment has a significant positive impact on those with Down Syndrome.

It improves confidence, increases social connectivity, and promotes independence and a sense of community.

Companies participating in the programme are provided with inclusive workplace training, which includes education and awareness of working with a person with Down Syndrome with the aim of promoting diversity in the workplace.

‘We are delighted to have Jack on our team. His positive energy is infectious, and he is an invaluable member of the team,’ said Specsavers Bandon retail director, Marie Burke said.

‘We would encourage every business across Ireland to get involved with Down Syndrome Ireland’s national employment programme and experience the positive shift in the workforce as a result.’

Margaret Greaney, an employment support specialist with Field of Dreams said it is wonderful to see how happy Jack is in his job and how his confidence has grown as he has settled into his role.

‘It is also lovely to see the joy that he brings to his colleagues in Specsavers. We would encourage employers in Cork and beyond to get involved in Down Syndrome Ireland’s national employment programme.’

For businesses who would like to get involved in the national employment programme, they can get in touch with Margaret Greaney, employment support specialist, Field of Dreams, Down Syndrome Cork by emailing [email protected], or calling 083 1925578.