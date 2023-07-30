Graham raises a glass at Arundel’s

GRAHAM Norton raised a glass in Ahakista recently to celebrate 10 years of his award-winning wine and spirits range in Ireland.

The TV star and local resident joined representatives from New Zealand winemakers Invivo and SuperValu’s wine expert Kevin O’Callaghan at Arundel’s By The Pier to taste and select the new 2023 blend of GN Sauvignon.

More than 15m bottles of Graham Norton wine have been sold over the past 10 years and a remarkable 153 glasses of Graham Norton wines are poured every minute.

The GN wine range is marketed as a great tasting, value-for-money wine, and it continues to enjoy huge global commercial success. The partnership between Graham and Invivo began in 2011, following a phone call from Invivo co-founders Tim Lightbourne and Rob Cameron, that led to Invivo wines being enjoyed on the set of Graham’s hit BBC TV talk show.

In 2014, Invivo and Graham created their first Sauvignon Blanc together, with an initial run of just 12,000 bottles.

Each year Graham meets the team from Invivo to ensure the blend meets his taste expectations, and this year they gathered at Arundel’s on Sheep’s Head, close to Graham’s coastal home, to celebrate the wine’s huge success.