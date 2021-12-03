Global Shares named Company of the Year

IT is amazing what you can achieve when you back yourself, think globally and empower your team to succeed. So said Tim Houstoun, chief executive of Clonaklity-based Global Shares, which was crowned Technology Ireland’s Company of the Year 2021’ at the 29th awards.

The award celebrates companies that have achieved exceptional success, developed innovative technologies and achieved significant sales results over the past year.

Tim, who lives in Timoleague, said winning the ‘heavyweight award was a huge endorsement of just how far we have come as a company since our relaunch as a fintech provider in 2015’. The company manages employee stock plans for some of the world’s biggest companies. Headquartered in Clonakilty with 17 offices worldwide, its team of 550 and fintech solutions help companies harness the power of employee ownership to attract, retain and reward key staff.

‘I would like to dedicate it to every member of our 550-strong team for their dedication, commitment and perseverance that has made our success possible. People often ask how a company on the edge of Ireland, of Europe, could succeed on a global stage, competing with the world’s biggest financial services giants … yet here we are, doing it from Clonakilty,’ he said.