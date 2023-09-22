Glenilen named in top 100 Irish brands for first time

FOR the first time in their 22-year history, Glenilen Farm in Drimoleague made it onto the Master Brands at Home list at number 89.

The list is published exclusively by ShelfLife magazine and provides insight into the brands Irish shoppers purchase most.

Talking about this achievement co-owner Alan Kingston said, ‘We are really honoured to be featured in the top 100 brands in Ireland.

It is a significant milestone for the brand and we are really grateful to our consumers for their loyalty and commitment.’

The brand also received four individual awards for their yoghurts in this year’s Great Taste Awards and, being passionate about sustainability and reducing waste, retained its’ Gold Origin Green status with Bord Bia.

Speaking about these achievements co-owner Valerie Kingston said it had been an incredible journey for the brand so far and these recent accolades were a result of our dedicated and hardworking team and their commitment to the products they make and sell every

day.

The brand began in the Kingston’s kitchen in Drimoleague in 1997, making cheesecakes and yoghurts for the local country market as a way of making use of an abundant supply of milk.

The company now employs over 60 people, producing a wide variety of yoghurts using milk from neighbouring farms.

Alan and Valerie celebrated their achievements recently with their whole team, together with their families, by taking the team on a boat trip to the Fastnet Rock lighthouse.