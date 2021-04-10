Garda warnings on money scams

ONLINE scams reported in West Cork are on the rise in recent months with gardaí appealing to members of the public to be ever vigilant in giving bank details to third parties.

Insp Ian O’Callaghan said: ‘Whether people are on their phone or tablet, they should be careful about opening up links in emails telling them they have encountered difficulties with their online shopping orders or telling people they are due refunds,’ said Insp O’Callaghan.

‘We are appealing people to stop and think before giving out their bank details on the internet. They should contact the provider on a reputable email address or phone number that they know to be correct and then ascertain if there was an issue.’

Insp O’Callaghan said he recently received an email about online purchases, despite him never shopping online before and he ignored it.

‘We are definitely seeing more instances of it now as people are at home and they are shopping more online and these fraudsters are aware of this.’

Meanwhile, gardaí in Kinsale are appealing for anyone with dashcam coverage in the Oysterhaven area to contact them, following an attempted theft of a Jack Russell terrier last month.

The incident occurred on March 21st at 1pm in Knockacullen in Oysterhaven after a white van was spotted in the area but the thieves attempt to steal the dog were foiled. Anyone with information who may have observed the van is asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station.

In Clonakilty an adult female foal was stolen from a field on March 17th last. The incident occurred in Aghamilla and anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Clonakilty.

Sometime between March 16th and 23rd a shed was entered in Mossgrove, Crookstown where over €1,000 worth of equipment was stolen. These tools included an AMA single handed chainsaw, a DEWALT cordless drill and a red SHINDY 488 chainsaw.

There was also reported thefts in Belgooly between 5pm on March 20th and 9pm on March 23rd when a storage shed on the grounds of Footgolf was broken into. Two STIHL petrol strimmers along with a STIHL leaf blower and a STIHL fuel injected 79cc chainsaw were stolen as well as two industrial STHIL hedge trimmers with 75cm blades. Anyone with information on these thefts is being asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station.