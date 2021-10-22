Former St Brogan’s teacher Liz is appointed principal at city college

FORMER director of Kinsale College of Further Education, Liz Moynihan, has taken up the role of principal at CSN College of Further Education on the Tramore Road in the city.

Ms Moynihan, who also taught for several years in St Brogan’s College in Bandon, said it is ‘a privilege to be entrusted with the principalship of one of Cork Education and Training Board’s flagship colleges.’

With a special interest in student support and additional learning needs, she holds a Masters degree in Education and a Graduate Diploma in special education.

She played an instrumental role in the establishment of an Active Inclusion Group within Cork Education and Training Board, which has helped teachers to upskill in the area of special needs education and to share their experiences and insights with others.

After Bandon, she spent eight years at the helm of Kinsale College of Further Education, a move she described as ‘challenging but extremely fulfilling.’