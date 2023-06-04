Fond tributes to Martha – the voice of County Hall

BY LEO M C MAHON

THE face and the voice of Cork County Council for 43 years at the reception desk and the switchboard in County Hall, Martha Drake, was honoured at her recent retirement function.

Leading the tributes, Mairead Lucey, a senior executive officer in corporate services, said Martha had assisted thousands of people over the years with courtesy and good humour and had been a fantastic representative of the Council.

Possessing an encyclopaedic knowledge, she was the ‘go to’ person for staff and elected members.

Mairead particularly praised her role in continuing the switchboard service during the Covid restrictions, sometimes remotely from her home in Courtmacsherry where she was also a marvellous contributor to the local community.

‘You have been an anchor to us and have the unique ability to send people away smiling,’ added Mairead who presented Martha with a Rynhart sculpture on behalf of the staff.

Administrative officer in corporate services Mairin O’Sullivan concurred, saying: ‘Your personality is infectious, along with your quick wit. People are very drawn to you.

‘There was always someone stopping at the desk for a quick chat because you had time for everyone and everyone had time for you.

‘You will be missed and County Hall will never be the same again.’

Former switchboard colleague Feena Desmond said working with Martha for 10 years was a wonderful experience.

‘As a supervisor, you were always supportive, patient, approachable, helpful, and as a friend always loyal, inclusive, great craic and generous to a fault,’ she said.

Returning thanks, Martha said that when she joined the Council in 1979 it was a different world, Pope John Paul II came to Ireland and Fianna Fáil were in power. ‘There are not many who can say that they started and finished in almost the same spot, but I guess it shows how much I really liked what I did over the years – being the first point of contact with the public either by phone or in person,’ she said.

Martha named and thanked all her switchboard colleagues over the years and her friends in adjoining offices at different times, from printing and stationery, to land purchase, the canteen, the cash office, porters and councillors.

In particular she thanked the late Frances Jones (her boss for 30 years), Des Torpey and Cllr Noel Collins.

The large attendance included Martha’s sister Assumpta and husband Martin Walsh, her brother Noel Drake and wife Anne and nephew Eugene Finn. An informal celebration function was held the following day at Flannery’s in Glasheen.