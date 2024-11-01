Ex-Munster skipper Holland takes the helm at EBS in Clonakilty

FORMER Munster rugby star Billy Holland will now manage building society EBS in Clonakilty as he takes the management role for five EBS branches in the county.

Former Munster skipper Billy’s business operates the EBS franchises in Patrick Street, Wilton, Douglas, Ballincollig and Clonakilty. The business employs 25 people, most of whom are qualified mortgage advisors.

‘We have a superb team of mortgage advisors in EBS Cork and it is my job to ensure we are performing at a high level, constantly delivering a superior service for the customer,’ he said.

‘Last year the Central Bank of Ireland changed their policy to allow first time buyers borrow up to four times their income, subject to affordability. That, along with the multiple schemes out there to help first time buyers secure their home has resulted in more young people getting their dream home.

‘The amount of information out there can seem daunting, but it’s our job to sift through all the data and present to the customer how to be in the best position to secure their dream home.’