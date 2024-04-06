Evie’s survey of West Cork businesses

A SURVEY is underway of businesses in West Cork to address the cost challenges they are facing and concerns for future growth.

The survey, which can be answered anonymously, asks business owners how they have been impacted by issues like energy costs, insurance, inflation, and rates, as well as issues like regulatory compliance, staffing, and sick pay.

The business survey is being undertaken by local election candidate Evie Nevin, who is running for the Labour Party in the Clonakilty Skibbereen Local Election Area in the upcoming Council elections.

She has called for supports for West Cork businesses. Nationally, Labour want to suspend the current 1% training levy, and for the insurance system to be overhauled.