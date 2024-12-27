Enterprise offices create 800 jobs

A DECADE of supporting local businesses has been marked by Cork County Council’s Local Enterprise Offices (LEO).

Since 2014, Cork County LEOs in Cork North, West and South Cork have provided more than €31.1m in financial support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in the region, generating 7,775 new jobs.

Cork county LEOs have hosted more than 1,600 business courses and programmes over the last decade benefitting more than 25,000 people. More than 13,000 business people in the county have received one-to-one mentoring support.

A special event, featuring several County Cork businesses who availed of LEO support and grant aid, was held at the Kingsley Hotel in Cork to mark the occasion.

‘For the past 10 years, the LEOs have been the driving force behind our region’s economic growth and innovation,’ said county mayor Cllr Joe Carroll.