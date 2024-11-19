Dunmore House’s Adrift beats Ashford Castle and Shelbourne Hotel to win national food title

THE family-owned Dunmore House in Clonakilty was celebrating this week as its Adrift fine dining restaurant was named the Hotel Restaurant of the Year 2024 at the Food & Wine Awards in Dublin.

The family, now in their fourth generation, run the seaside property which overlooks Clonakilty Bay and the Atlantic ocean.

Owner Carol Barrett and her husband Richard accepted the award on Sunday at the ceremony in The Shelbourne Hotel. The competition was tough with other properties in the category including The George V Dining Room at Ashford Castle, Ballymaloe House Hotel, The Saddle Room at The Shelbourne and Landline at The Park Hotel, Kenmare.

Speaking after the awards, Carol Barrett said the family were delighted. ‘I am so proud of our son Peter, Manuel Canapini, our lead chef, his team and also Miriam Rea, our manager, who all make dining at Adrift such a joyful experience,’ she said.

‘It means so much to us as an independent, family business to be recognised in this way and to be nominated in such an incredible category alongside some of the most prestigious hospitality brands across the country. We absolutely love what we do at Dunmore House and to be named Hotel Restaurant of the Year is very special.’

Adrift seats 40 guests with menus that change regularly and feature local produce, with a focus on seafood from nearby Union Hall. The restaurant has been included in the Michelin Guide UK & Ireland since 2022.