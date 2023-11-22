Couple 'giving back' to supportive locals

A WEST Cork company says it wants to ‘give something back’ to local firms that have supported it over its years of growth.

Peter and Anna Warburton, who run Cottages for Couples luxury accommodation in the Skibbereen area, are offering locals a 25% discount on stays in their new riverside lodges.

TD Christopher O’Sullivan, who opened the latest accommodation site for the couple, said that the lodges were ‘the coolest accommodation’ in West Cork, ‘if not Ireland’.

The Warburtons already run luxury cottages at Grove House outside the town, but last June opened the new lodges on a site near the Ilen River on the Schull Road side of Skibbereen.

As well as each luxury lodge having its own hot tub and jacuzzi bath, they also have a direct access to the riverside walk into Skibbereen.

Entering their 30th year in business in Skibbereen, Peter explained they felt it would be good to give something back to the community.

‘Over the past three decades we have worked closely with many businesses and organisations in Skibbereen and West Cork and we thought that in quieter times it would be good to give something back to the people who have helped us over the years.’

‘We thought that if someone was celebrating a birthday, an anniversary or a special occasion why not enjoy a night or two away without having to travel miles,’ added Anna.

‘We looked at what was on offer in the area of eco-tourism and found yurts, eco-pods and mainly low-end accommodation. We set out to demonstrate that luxury can sit side-by-side with ecologically-sound buildings,’ said Peter at the launch in June.

Anna added that each lodge is covered by a ‘green’ sedum roof which will absorb 350kg of CO2 each year – over 1000kg in total.

They are heated by low energy heat pumps and super-insulated to retain heat and ensure peace and quiet. Each lodge is clad in sustainable burnt larch timber and all lights are LEDs.