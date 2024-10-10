Cope seeking new board members

COPE Foundation is recruiting new members to the organisation’s board of directors. The Cork-based charity is looking to fill three positions and is particularly interested in anyone with extensive marketing and public relations experience.

Cope supports over 2,800 children and adults with an intellectual disability and /or autism to live a life of their choosing. The organisation has over 70 locations throughout Cork and now operates 13 community hubs in the city and county.

Board of director skills and expertise are invaluable to supporting the not-for-profit organisation. Donna Roche is the current chairperson and has been a member of the board for six years.

‘Cope Foundation is a person-centred organisation. We ensure people are listened to and they have choices,’ she said. ‘We use a rights-based approach to ensure people can reach and expand their horizons. We have seen some incredible developments in the organisation, from people going on holidays, opening of new community hubs, adapting homes to suit the needs of individuals, achieving personal goals and so much more.’

Cope Foundation is particularly looking for people who are connected to the charity and possibly have experienced the charity through a relative.

‘I have a relative supported by Cope Foundation. I was inspired to become a member of the board after witnessing first-hand the exceptional care and support given to people to allow them to live a life of their choosing,’ Donna added.

‘Being a Cope Foundation board member can make a real difference to the lives of people we support. It is a voluntary position, but I can say hand on heart that it is massively rewarding. If you think you can make positive changes right here in Cork, and you want your voice to be heard at the table, then we want to hear from you.’

If anyone is interested in becoming a member of the board, they can visit www.cope-foundation.ie