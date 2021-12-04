Clon’s Aldi is part of a €320m investment

ALDI will open new stores in Cork including Clonakilty, Kanturk and Carrigaline, as part of a €320m Irish expansion drive in a bid to further grow its share of the Irish grocery market.

The new stores will provide additional trading opportunities for the 330 Irish producers Aldi now partners with. Aldi will spend over €1bn with Irish producers this year, an increase of almost 20% on 2020, including €250m on Irish food and drink during the busy Christmas trading period.

The new Clonakilty store is set to open by the end of next year. It will be located at the Waterfront, adjacent to the new primary care centre fronting onto the Inchydoney Road.

The supermarket will create 25 permanent jobs once opened, as well as 80 jobs during the construction phase.

Niall O’Connor, group managing director at Aldi Ireland said: ‘This investment builds on the €1.6bn we have already invested in Ireland and is a clear sign of our ambition, and the demand that exists for Aldi to be in more locations across Ireland. It’s also great news for Irish food and drink producers, who will have more opportunity to trade with Aldi. We will spend over €1bn with Irish producers this year, an increase of almost 20% on 2020.’