Clonakilty woman champions youth work and services

A YOUNG woman from Clonakilty, Alex Appelbe, is part of the ‘Local Champions’ campaign, launched by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI), which aims to ensure increased investment in young people and youth work locally and nationally.

As part of the initiative, Alex will engage with TDs Holly Cairns, Michael Collins, and Christopher O’Sullivan, while receiving training and support from NYCI.

Ms Appelbe says she is looking forward to meeting with local politicians, and ‘bringing to light the importance of youth work and youth work services.

The value of youth work is extremely underestimated, and it is important that young people and their communities have access to these services’.

The Local Champions initiative will include activities such as engaging with policymakers, sharing personal stories, and using social media to raise awareness and mobilise support ahead of Budget 2026.