Cheesemaker shortlisted for award

A BEARA cheesemaker was shortlisted for the National Dairy Council’s Dairy Producer of the Year.

Milleens Cheese based in Eyeries is one of eight cheeses chosen as finalists for the NDC award which is part of this year’s Good Food Ireland Awards, and recognises some of Ireland’s finest cheeses, made from milk by Ireland’s 17,000 dairy farmers.

Milleens is a soft, washed-rind farmhouse cheese made from the milk of Friesian cows, first made almost half a century ago by the late Veronica Steele. The tradition of making some of the finest cheeses has endured.

‘This is a great opportunity to champion the producers working to create these award-winning products that we see in our supermarkets every day,’ said Margaret Jeffares, a founder and the managing director of Good Food Ireland.