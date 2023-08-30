Carbery is new partner for business awards

THE Southern Star is delighted to welcome Carbery as the new headline sponsor of the West Cork Business and Tourism Awards for 2023.

Carbery previously supported these awards as a category sponsor, but this year will work in partnership with The Southern Star.

Jason Hawkins, chief executive of Carbery, said Carbery was honoured to partner with The Southern Star in presenting the esteemed awards. ‘It brings us immense pride to be a part of this initiative that shines a light on the remarkable achievements and invaluable contributions of businesses and individuals throughout the region,’ said Mr Hawkins.

The West Cork Business and Tourism Awards, now in their fourth year, recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of local businesses and tourism ventures that contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the West Cork region.

‘We’re thrilled to partner with a local organisation of the calibre and size of Carbery for the 2023 West Cork Business and Tourism awards,’ said Sean Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star. ‘These awards are all about shining a spotlight on the innovators, visionaries and trailblazers who have propelled West Cork to the forefront of business and tourism excellence. The Southern Star takes great pride in celebrating local businesses of all sizes, across all sectors and the people behind them.’

Entries will open on August 31st.

Shortlisted finalists will be invited to a pitch night hosted by another new sponsor, Office Master, in early December. Award winners will be announced at a prestigious gala lunch event on February 2nd 2024.

For more information visit www.westcorkbusinessandtourismawards.ie