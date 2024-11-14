Baby Hannah’s to reopen in time for Christmas

A SKIBBEREEN couple will reopen the oldest bar in their hometown in time for Christmas.

Ann and John O’Driscoll purchased landmark bar Baby Hannah’s which has been closed for at least 10 years, and after major renovations, are set to launch it as a bar and restaurant.

Ann, who works in accounts, and John, a builder, have also added an extensive beer garden with a retractable awning to the bar which they say will be used, among other things, for live entertainment.

‘The building dates back to the mid 19th century,’ said Ann. ‘It was started by a Hannah Connolly who had two daughters, Mary, a chemist, and Hannah, who ran the bar. At one stage it was actually a chemist’s and a public house!’

This is the couple’s first foray into the hospitality sector and the venture comes at a time when many similar businesses are closing, faced with rising running costs and crippling Vat rates.

‘We just feel that the town is crying out for something like this, it’s badly needed. There’s nowhere in the town where you can have a bite to eat, a few drinks, and which also has a beer garden. Most places are also closed at the start of the week but we’ll be open all week from morning to night for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner. We’ll also have a pizza oven in the beer garden which we think will go down really well,’ said Ann.

‘We feel that people still need to go out and there’s always going to be occasions to celebrate. We’re hoping to help revive the town with the business and bring people in, instead of having people travel out to other towns for food and entertainment.’

Recruitment is underway for various jobs including chefs, and Ann says around 25-30 new jobs will be created, between full and part-time staff. John carried out the work on the bar himself and went to great lengths to preserve as much of the building as he could, including recreating the original bar, and retaining the original door.

‘The result is a nice mix of modern and traditional,’ said Ann. They had originally hoped to open this summer but with works now almost complete it’s full steam ahead for the opening next month.