AIB backs Carbery on Farm Zero project

AIB HAS become the exclusive financial institution partner of the Farm Zero C project, based in Shinagh, outside Bandon.

The Farm Zero C sustainable farm, a joint project between Carbery and BiOrbic, Ireland’s national bioeconomy research centre, aims to create an economically viable, climate-neutral model for Irish dairy farming.

Farm Zero C has brought together a group of research and industry experts in a world-first attempt to come up with a farm-level solution for a global problem.

The interdisciplinary programme of work is targeting soil and grassland; animal diet and breeding; biodiversity; life cycle analysis; and renewable energy.

The project is co-led by Carbery Group and BiOrbic, with other partners including UCD, Trinity, Teagasc, and MTU.

In becoming the exclusive financial institution partner, AIB will provide financial support towards the research, promotion and public advocacy of the work underway at Shinagh.

Minister for Finance Michael McGrath extended his congratulations to Carbery, BiOrbic and AIB for coming together on a project that has the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the agricultural sector ‘through innovative new farming practices and technology’.

Carbery chief executive Jason Hawkins said AIB’s contribution would allow Carbery to make further progress. ‘And most importantly, to communicate the work underway and the potential benefit to a wide range of stakeholders, including farmers and the agri sector.’

BiOrbic director Kevin O’Connor said that Farm Zero C is about bringing together farmers and pioneering research to help achieve climate neutrality, but in a way that keeps farming as a viable profession.

Shinagh Farm, owned by the four West Cork co-ops, is the site of the project. The farm milks 250 cows on a 250-acre platform and will allow the project team to prove that a new sustainable business model for farming is possible.

The theory is, according to Carbery, if it can be done at Shinagh, it can be widely applied anywhere.