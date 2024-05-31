Acquisition by techie Granite opens up huge possibilities

DIGITAL agency Granite will add clients including ESB and An Post after the Cork company acquired global design agency Wondr.

The acquisition will boost Granite’s global reach adding over 30 blue chip clients from across Ireland, the UK, and the Middle East, reinforcing Granite’s position as Ireland’s largest independent digital agency and expanding their presence overseas.

‘Wondr’s impressive track record, helping clients generate over €500m in additional client revenue, underscores our shared commitment to growth and innovation,’ said Granite chief executive Conor Buckley.

‘This partnership elevates our offering, bringing cutting-edge and trendsetting design solutions to our clients. Together, we’re set to accelerate customer growth both in Ireland and internationally.’

Founded in 2014 by Dermot O’Shea, Wondr specialises in services that include strategy, user experience design, digital branding, and enterprise solutions. Using advanced AI technologies, Wondr develops digital products that help clients to build a digital presence and foster growth.

Among its clients are ESB, An Post, DCCI, 11Onze, Agthia, Perrett Laver, and the Independent Pharmacy.

Wondr has won Best Small Agency two years in a row at the Digital Media Awards, Best eCommerce Website at the Spider Awards, and international awards from prestigious programmes such as the Webby Awards (USA), UX Design Awards (Germany) and the ADG Lau Awards (Spain).

Following the acquisition of Wondr, Granite anticipates that annual revenues will grow to more than €16m in 2024.

Dermot O’Shea will join Granite as a new business partner to drive innovation in design, and enhance business growth.

His experience working with clients such as Fáilte Ireland, Google, KBC, Vodafone, National Lottery, and the GAA, will be of considerable benefit to Granite as it continues to expand its digital design services in Irish and international markets. ‘Joining forces with Granite marks a significant leap in our growth journey,’ said Dermot.

‘It allows us to redefine digital transformation, by seamlessly blending our creative strengths and technological expertise. With the added skills and experiences from the Granite team, we look forward to combining our abilities to provide exceptional value to our clients worldwide.’

Wondr is the latest successful integration in Granite’s recent string of digital services acquisitions, which include Armour, Continuum, Willows Consulting, Connector, MediaOne and New York-based LCM Granite. With the addition of Wondr, Granite will grow its team to 140 digital specialists.

Granite was founded in West Cork in 2009 and has been successful in delivering over 1,000 digital projects for some of the biggest companies and institutions in Ireland.

Granite is Ireland’s largest independent digital agency. In recent years, it has been on the path of notable growth expanding its client base of over 1,200 organisations. Enterprise Ireland, Bons Secours Health System, Dublin Bus, Davy, Fexco and Aon are some of the organisations’ Granite has served.

It has also been recognised by Deloitte for four years in a row as one of Ireland’s 20 fastest-growing tech companies.

Wondr has been in business since 2014 and has carved a niche in the industry through its expertise in digital product innovation and brand strategy.

Wondr are recognised as one of the top digital product design practices in Europe and has over 63 awards from some of the world’s most prestigious programmes.