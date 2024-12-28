Acorns meet-up offers chance to connect

BUSINESSWOMEN from West Cork have played their part in a special event held by the Acorns development programme for early-stage female entrepreneurs from rural areas.

Acorns – which stands for Accelerating the Creation of Rural Nascent Start-ups – is a free initiative for early-stage female entrepreneurs based in rural Ireland. It has been running since 2014 and is funded through the Rural Innovation and Development Fund by the Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM).

Kinsale Mead founder Kate Dempsey was one of the Cork representatives at an event in the Rose Hotel in Tralee to help former Acorns participants network with peers from different cycles. The events aim to help participants broaden their networks, do business with each other, focus on development goals, and exchange ideas on overcoming business challenges.

Gemma Kingston of online services directory The Family Edit based in Clonakilty represented Cork at a second event, held in Mullingar.

Acorns 10 is now underway with 56 early stage female entrepreneurs living in rural Ireland selected to participate.