Wild deer 'management units' are on the way to West Cork

LOCAL deer management units are set to begin operation as part of the government’s management strategy for wild deer.

The Irish Deer Management Strategy Group’s report on developing a sustainable deer management strategy for Ireland was announced last month, and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the reports recommendations would be put into practice ‘immediately’ in the new year.

The deer management strategy is the culmination of several months of work by the Deer Management Strategy Group, chaired by Teddy Cashman, and followed months of consultations and meetings.

Deer management has been a hot topic for farmers in recent months. More than 55,000 deer were culled in Ireland in 2023 and this number is likely to increase as part of a wider deer management strategy.

The report sought a review of the open seasons order and researching the viability of the development of an independent deer management agency.

In December, Minister Mc- Conalogue said the growing deer population was a ‘considerable problem’.

He has backed the recommendation calling for the creation of a deer management agency, the establishment of local deer management units and changes to the Open Seasons order.

‘For agriculture, our natural ecosystems and in particular our forestry ambitions, it is important we have sustainable management of our national wild deer population.

‘However the impact of deer proliferation extends far beyond this to road safety, animal health, public health, and not least the health and welfare of the deer themselves.’

The Deer Management Strategy group, which includes representatives of the Dept of Agriculture, National Parks & Wildlifes Service, Teagasc, and Coillte, will develop and advance an initial implementation plan and report back within nine months