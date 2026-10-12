‘You could bury a bullock’ claim over dangerously deep dykes

IT has been suggested that “you could bury a bullock” in the dykes along the Barr na Fola Road between Goulanes and Castledonovan.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) recalled the conversation he had with a local when he raised the issue at a meeting of West Cork Municipal District.

He said the dykes were dangerously deep and called for Cork County Council to pipe and fill in the worst areas along the stretch of road.

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He said the works would also create passing bays which were badly needed in the area.

Cllr Collins said the route has been seeing more use recently due to the collapsed road between the Mealagh Valley and Dromdrassdil, which the council revealed earlier in the meeting is still being investigated and no timeline was provided for the completion of works.

Cllr George Gill (FF) supported the motion and said that if funding was an issue could some alternative solution be considered in the interim.

In response Kevin Lynch, the council’s executive engineer, said that passing bays were provided on the road, he added: “In the context of the funding available and the need to prioritise investment across the road network, the proposed works are not considered warranted at this time.”

“Furthermore, piping and infilling roadside drains along the full length of a road would not represent a cost-effective use of public resources and could give rise to similar requests at other locations.”

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.