Sulky racing caused 'hazardous' conditions but hard to regulate

ENFORCING legislation governing illegal sulky racing on public roads has been described as problematic.

Cork North West Fine Gael TD John Paul O’Shea raised the issue through a series of Parliamentary Questions, seeking clarification on whether the Government intends to review existing legislation.

He called for resources to clamp down on this activity in known hotspot areas around the county.

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‘Illegal sulky racing on public roads poses a serious danger not only to participants, but also to motorists, pedestrians, local residents and indeed the animals involved. Communities should not have to tolerate dangerous racing activity taking place on public roads,’ said Deputy O’Shea.

The Minister for Transport confirmed that while a section of the Roads Act provides for the regulations of certain road races, no classes of race have ever been formally prescribed under the legislation.

He said that enforcement can prove difficult in many cases, particularly where there is no identifiable organiser.

Deputy O’Shea noted that while gardaí can enforce existing road traffic legislation, concerns remain regarding the practical difficulties of intervention and prosecution under the current framework.

‘The response makes clear that enforcement challenges exist, particularly where there is no one clearly identifiable organiser. The Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner must now examiner whether gardaí have sufficient powers and operational supports to properly address this activity.’