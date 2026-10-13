Stepping up: meet the new faces of the Toe Head/Glandore Coast Guard

FOR many living along the West Cork coastline, the distinctive red and yellow vehicles and orange suits of the Irish Coast Guard are a reassuring sight.

But what is it really like to take the step and answer the call as a volunteer? As the Toe Head /Glandore Coast Guard unit prepares for its upcoming open day on Sunday October 11, we caught up with some of the newest members to find out what life has been like over their first year on the team.

When asked what inspired them to join the unit, Róisín (28), revealed: “My dad was speaking to a volunteer’s wife one day and she had mentioned that the Irish Coast Guard were looking to recruit more people and would I be interested.

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“Honestly I hadn’t thought about joining before but I said I would have a conversation with a volunteer directly about what the Irish Coast Guard do, and what day training is on. I thought about it and said I would sign up as you are helping people, also there is so much to learn between climbing, boats and land searches.

“I would learn so many helpful skills and honestly everyone in the Toe Head/ Glandore Unit is so helpful and welcoming.”

Training is at the core of the Irish Coast Guard, spanning everything from boat operations and cliff rescue to first aid. For Zak (58), stepping into this for the first time was an eye-opener:

“The most surprising thing I’ve experienced during my first year as a probationary member of the Irish Coast Guard has been just how much there is to learn and how quickly you can develop when you are surrounded by experienced and supportive people.

“Before joining, I knew I would learn new skills, but I didn’t expect to gain such a strong understanding of things like climbing, rope work, teamwork and the importance of staying calm and focused in challenging situations. The training has pushed me outside my comfort zone and has given me a new level of confidence in my own abilities.”

While the training is thorough, stepping into an entirely new operational world brings its own mix of excitement and nerves.

Reflecting on those initial days, Tom recalled: “During the early sessions and induction I was really just excited and trying my hardest (not always successfully!) to be a good member of the team and learn as best I could.

“I was new to the whole emergency services/search and rescue thing so I was definitely quite nervous and uncertain about what it would really be like. My mind was quickly put at ease though by how friendly and welcoming the team was. The sense of community and teamwork makes the journey worthwhile.”

Zak also reflected on what it means to be part of something bigger. “What has also stood out to me is the strong sense of teamwork,” he continued. “From the beginning, I have felt very welcome and supported by the team. Everyone is willing to share their knowledge and experience, and there is a real sense that you are part of a team working together towards the same goal.

“It has been a very rewarding first year, and I’m grateful for everything I’ve learned so far. I’m looking forward to continuing my training, developing my skills and contributing to the team wherever I can.”

If you are thinking of attending the open day, but are hesitant, Maria shares this advice: “Come on down and see what we are about; you have nothing to lose and lots to gain! You’ll have the chance to join a fabulous, supportive team made up of like-minded people from all walks of life.

“You’ll learn new skills, grow as an individual and in doing so, will become a valuable part of the community. All you need is a sense of adventure, a desire to help others, a level head, some spare hours in your week, and, sure, a bit of a sense of humour is always good.”

The Toe Head/Glandore unit invites everyone to come along to their open day on Sunday October 11 from 11am to 3pm at Toe Head Coast Guard Station, Bawnishall, Castletownshend (Eircode P81 YH72) to meet the crew, and see first-hand what the Irish Coast Guard does.

For more information on the open day or how to get involved, reach out to the unit via their Facebook page or visit on Sunday, October 11.