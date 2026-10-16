St Mary’s finish strongly to overturn five-point deficit and book place in Carbery junior football final

ST MARY’S will face Barryroe in this year's Bandon Co-Op Carbery junior A football decider thanks to their super semi-final comeback victory, 2-10 to 0-10, over St James at a rain-sodden Timoleague, writes Ger McCarthy.

There’s something about St Mary’s, back in the football final for the second successive season.

Not content with reaching this year’s junior A hurling final, the Ballineen-Enniskeane club has qualified for a West Cork football decider as well.

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St James were the better team for three quarters of a tight semi-final on Sunday. Leading 0-8 to 0-3, the Ardfield club looked set for victory with 19 minutes remaining.

But as they have done throughout this season’s junior A football and hurling championships, St Mary’s turned a losing situation into a winning one.

Outscoring their opponents 2-7 to 0-2 over the closing stretch, highlighted by two goals in a four-minute spell, St Mary’s were full value for this comeback win.

‘We got renewed belief from Brian McCarthy’s two-pointer when we were five behind,’ St Mary’s manager Tiernan O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘Belief has never been an issue for this group. They always show fantastic character. They don’t panic.

‘We only got stronger as the game went on. By the end, we were in full control.

‘Goals change games, especially on a day like today, when the scoreboard was relatively low. Our two goals were huge.’

‘It took a massive effort but I always believe in these boys,’ St Mary’s captain Rory O’Connor added.

‘We die for each other every single time. I’m so happy we get another two weeks of training. That’s what it’s all about.

‘We have been doing this all year, not making it easy for ourselves! We like to entertain our fans, that’s for sure. That’s just the way it is between the two villages. It is a small place but we have a big heart.’

Incessant rain greeted the sides at throw-in and remained for the afternoon. Thankfully, Argideen Rangers’ pitch was in excellent shape and allowed an engaging semi-final to develop.

A strong wind favoured St Mary’s in the opening half but it was Seán Whelton who scored first via a terrific two-pointer after three minutes. St Mary’s got off the mark when Jack Eady fired over a minute later.

Both teams struggled with the conditions early on. So much so that Seán Whelton’s converted free was the semi-final’s third score after 14 minutes.

Winning the kick-out battle, St James moved 0-4 to 0-1 ahead courtesy of James O’Driscoll’s 17th-minute point. Only an upright prevented Aaron Hayes from extending St James’ advantage.

Their opponents failed to make much impression until Rory O’Connor’s left-footed effort reduced the deficit. Conor Dooley replied following a patient St James’ build-up before St Mary’s Olan Corcoran split the posts to make it 0-5 to 0-3.

Frank Hayes’ injury-time point sent St James in three points ahead at the break.

Both teams added to their wides total at the beginning of the second half until Seán Whelton’s free extended St James’ lead.

The Ardfield side wasted a glorious goal opportunity after 36 minutes. Winning possession from a St Mary’s kick-out, Aaron Hayes found the side-netting when a goal was on.

Undeterred, St James kept pressing and Conor Dooley’s second score opened up a five-point gap.

Admirably, the Ballineen-Enniskeane combination redoubled their efforts and dominated the remainder of the fixture.

Substitute Brian McCarthy’s two-pointer roused St Mary’s into life. Two quickfire Olan Corcoran efforts left the bare minimum in it. Next, McCarthy’s close-range free levelled matters, 0-8 apiece, with 13 minutes to go.

It was anyone’s game as Aaron Hayes cut through and restored St James’ lead.

Unrelenting rain failed to alter either team’s positive approach as another McCarthy free drew the sides level once again.

A rampant St Mary’s notched the semi-final’s most crucial score with six minutes left. Brian McCarthy’s long-range attempt dropped short but Darren O’Donovan was alive to the situation and flicked the ball into the net.

St Mary’s put the seal on a dramatic victory when Michael O’Driscoll soloed clear and fired into the bottom corner shortly after.

Rory O’Connor added the insurance point before Seán Whelton’s late free proved a mere consolation score.

So, St Mary’s are in dreamland and have two West Cork finals to look forward to.

‘Bizarrely, we were in the same situation a few years ago,’ Tiernan O’Driscoll said.

‘We played three games in ten days back then, which we voiced our disapproval of.

‘This time around it has been week on, week off, for about six weeks. I don’t doubt these lads and only a fool would write them off.’

OUR STAR: Brian McCarthy came off the bench and inspired St Mary’s to victory with his four-point haul.

Scorers - St Mary’s: Brian McCarthy 0-4 (2pt, 2f); Olan Corcoran 0-3; Darren O’Donovan, Michael O’Driscoll 1-0 each; Rory O’Connor 0-2; Jack Eady 0-1. St James: Seán Whelton 0-5 (2pt, 3f); Conor Dooley 0-2; James O’Driscoll, Frank Hayes, Aaron Hayes 0-1 each.

St Mary’s: Peter Daly; Mark O’Driscoll, William Hennigan, Finghín O’Driscoll; Paul McMenamin, David Curtin, Ryan Scannell; Rory O’Connor (captain), Cillian McGillicuddy; Eoin Keohane, Eoin Cullinane, Michael O’Driscoll; Jack Eady, Darren O’Donovan, Olan Corcoran. Subs: Jack Hurley for W Hennigan (19, inj), Brian McCarthy for J Eady (ht), Niall Kelleher for D Curtin (32, inj), Jason Collins for C McGillicuddy (36), Gearóid Harrington for P McMenamin (60).

St James: Niall Evans; Michael McCarthy (B), Conor Whelton, Cathal Hennessy; Conor Dooley, Joe O’Sullivan, James O’Sullivan; Donnacha McCarthy, Kevin O’Leary; Euan Whelton, Seán Whelton, Aaron Hayes (captain); Frank Hayes, James O’Driscoll, Ian Evans. Subs: Mark Evans for D McCarthy (ht), Charlie McShane for James O’Sullivan (40), James O’Donovan for I Evans (40), Cathal O’Loghlin for F Hayes (42), Criostoir Hayes for K O’Leary (48).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).