Three West Cork schools included in latest Safe Routes to School expansion

THREE West Cork schools are included in the latest Safe Routes to School Programme, writes Chris Benn.

St Joseph’s National School in Caheragh, Kinsale’s Dunderrow National School and Gurraneasig National School in Kilbrittain are set for traffic calming measures.

“They’re incredible schools, so I’m very glad they have been included,” said Minister of State and Cork South-West TD Christopher O’Sullivan.”

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This investment will provide the safety measures necessary to make walking, wheeling, and cycling a realistic and safe choice for our students and their families.”

The expansion of the scheme was revealed by Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien, Minister of State Sean Canney and the National Transport Authority.

It brings the total number of Cork schools participating in the programme to 62, and the nationwide total to 599.

Surveys have shown that in schools where infrastructure works have been completed cycling has increased by 49%, walking by 8%, and scooting by 17.5% while car use has fallen by more than 10%.

Already benefitting from the scheme Alan Foley, principal of St Patrick’s Boys National School, Skibbereen said: “The Safe Routes to School infrastructure has made a very positive difference to our school community in St Patrick’s BNS, particularly in improving safety and creating a more welcoming environment outside the school gates.

“We have seen an increase in pupils walking, scooting and cycling to school, and parents and the wider school community have welcomed the improvements, which have made the daily journey to and from school safer and more pleasant for everyone. The area outside of our school feels much safer and calmer and have had a very positive impact on our school.”