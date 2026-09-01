Roberts Cove Sauna operator criticises 'too high' new casual trading fees

A SAUNA operator at Roberts Cove Beach has criticised the new fees being introduced by the Carrigaine Muncipal District for casual traders as being ‘too high’.

Casual traders including sauna operators have until next month to apply for licences within the Carrigaline Municipal District, the first in Cork county to introduce the licences for eight areas including Fountainstown Beach and Roberts Cove.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Sara Perslow, who runs the Swede Sauna said she feels the proposed fees of €1,400 are very high in comparison to neighbouring counties.

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‘The fee is almost six times what Kerry or Waterford County councils are charging. As well as insurance and the new fee it could cost me over €5,000 to operate under the new bye-laws, which is ridiculous when compared to other counties,’ said Sara.

‘I don’t want to lose my spot either so will have to apply for the licence anyway and see what happens.’

Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF) said that when the applications first came out she asked council staff from the Carrigaline Municipal District to go and speak to all the traders concerned.

Cllr Buckley pointed out that those who are currently operating out of the designated bays at Fountainstown Beach will get first refusal for any casual trading licence.

‘Some have been there a long time providing great services for the public. I welcome these new byelaws as it will regularise the operations of casual trading across the Carrigaline Municipal District.’

It is expected that the casual trading byeLaws will be rolled out across the seven other municipal districts shortly.

Eight designated trading areas include Roberts Cove Bridge car park, Fountainstown Beach car park, Harbour Greenway car park, Community Park Carrigaline, Gobby Island car park in Ringaskiddy, and Bothar Guidel car park in Carrigaline. Passage West has two areas, Mariners Quay and Fr O’Flynn Park.

Applications must be submitted to the Carrigaline Municipal District Office by September 18th.