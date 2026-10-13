No resolution to solicitors’ row as new legal term under way

SOLICITORS in West Cork are continuing their strike over the government’s sweeping changes to the legal aid system.

Myra Dinneen, president of the West Cork Bar Association, said there had been a unanimous consensus among the region’s solicitors to take part in the strike.

“We are still on strike and not accepting any criminal legal aid cases. The solicitors in West Cork unanimously decided to take part in the strike. There’s currently no movement from the government,” she said.

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There were renewed calls this week for a resolution to the dispute as the new legal term got under way, with countless cases for serious charges including rape expected to be adjourned at circuit court level.

The dispute revolves around Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan’s decision to introduce a flat fee of €520 per client, regardless of the number of court appearances required or the length of the case.

Under the previous system, solicitors received €239.38 for the first court appearance, with an additional €59.86 paid for each subsequent hearing. Critics argue that the changes are disproportionately affecting vulnerable people who cannot afford legal representation and depend on solicitors participating in the legal aid scheme. Despite the ongoing solicitor strike, Minister O’Callaghan has warned that the action will not prompt the Government to reverse its decision. Meanwhile, the Law Society called on the government to make legal aid reform a priority in its budget for 2027.

Rosemarie Loftus, president of the Law Society, said: “There has been widespread coverage of serious challenges with the criminal legal aid scheme. The civil legal aid Scheme is also in real trouble and at risk of collapse. Too many people are waiting too long to access legal assistance at some of the most difficult moments in their lives, including family breakdown, domestic violence and child custody disputes. Right now, the scheme is failing them.

She added: “No family facing a crisis should have to wait over a year to access legal advice from a solicitor. Yet that is the reality for many people seeking legal help, including victims of domestic violence.” Dozens of cases have been adjourned, while defendants have reported difficulties finding solicitors to represent them through legal aid. The strike began on July 1.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.