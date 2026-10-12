'I'm a lazy person': Man tells judge why he missed court before receiving suspended sentence

A MAN who was caught in possession of cocaine received a three-month prison sentence, which the judge suspended for 12 months.

Scott Costello (25), of Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, was charged with possession of the drug, following an incident in Bandon on August 11, 2025.

He was due to appear at Bandon District Court at an earlier hearing on October 1, but did not turn up to court.

ADVERTISEMENT

He attended the following day, Friday October 2.

“I apologise for not turning up yesterday,” said Mr Costello. Asked by Judge Joanne Carroll why he didn’t make it to court, he replied: “I’m a lazy person.”

He said he was currently not working because of an injury to his hand. Judge Carroll said she had read the probation report and would impose a sentence of three months, suspended for 12 months.

A number of conditions were attached to the suspended sentence. These include that Mr Costello must engage with the Probation Service as requested, and he must also attend some addiction treatment services.

The judge issued a destruction order for the cocaine. “I am aware of his 27 previous convictions,” said Judge Carroll.

Funded by the Courts Reporting Scheme.