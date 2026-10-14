HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Woodpoint, Courtmachserry coastal residence

Prominent and private coastal residence on an elevated plot with uninterrupted views across Courtmacsherry and Harbour View Bay.

Extending to c.2,154sqft, this bright and characterful residence is neatly tucked away from the buzz of the village yet only minutes walk of all its amenities being on the doorstep of the beach and direct access to the 7 heads walk at the end of the garden.

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The house is positioned against a backdrop of a mature Oak woodland and has been designed to take full advantage of its maritime vista with almost all rooms featuring the sea view.

One enters the hallway into an open-plan reception room with it’s large windows and natural stone fireplace – a cosy retreat to enjoy a winter storm rolling through the bay.

The dining room is sizable with an attractive formal feel to it and is conveniently located just of the kitchen for ease of access.

The kitchen is also a healthy size and features a breakfast bar island and ample storage units.

Adjoining this is the utility room, guest wc and access to the internal garage.

Off the main reception room are 3 double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The bedrooms are all of a good spacious size and the two to the front benefit from the views.

The first floor has been laid out with two more large double bedrooms, both with separate walk in wardrobes and a central bathroom.

The plot in unquestionably one of the finest and largest to come to the market in Courtmacsherry for some time.

Its added benefit being located within the village development boundary which opens up many options for additional development subject to planning permission.

Services: Mains Water, Private Drainage, Oil-Heating

Offers in excess of €825,000

BER D Hodnett Forde