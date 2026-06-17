HOUSE OF THE WEEK: Gloundha House is a piece of period splendour

Five-bed home on two acres is turnkey ready.

A PERIOD residence set on more than two acres near Dunmanway has just come onto the market.

Gloundha House, Clashnacrona boasts five bedrooms and is perhaps justifiably described by the selling agents as ‘exceptional’.

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Guiding at €575,000, the property offers a rare blend of character and modern comfort with an energy rating of BER C3.

Nestled amid rolling hills and lush woodland, the house sits at the heart of beautifully landscaped gardens that open onto native woodland, complete with a tranquil pond.

The main house produces timeless appeal with its stone facade and well-proportioned interiors, featuring light-filled reception rooms that overlook the grounds.

The adjoining annex provides flexible accommodation, ideal for guests or extended family, while a detached office/studio offers the perfect space for remote work.

The property is surrounded by mature trees, colourful plantings, and breathtaking countryside views, offering the peace and splendour of a true country estate.

The house is in turnkey condition internally boasting 3,700sqft of floor space with generously-sized living areas, a well-appointed kitchen and airy bedrooms.

Selling agents Lehane’s & Associates advise that viewing is a must to ‘fully appreciate this exceptional home’.