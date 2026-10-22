HOME & AWAY: Kinsale is prettiest in October and Lanzarote hits 26 degrees

HERE are my picks for where to visit this season: I’ve gone with one overseas holiday spot (with direct daily flights from Cork Airport) and one local town - which I think looks its prettiest at this time of year.

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Lanzarote in autumn:

I love coming to Lanzarote in October as the weather is still warm; the prices are lower, and the island’s many beaches will still be stunning but so much quieter. Yes, with an average high of 26C and a low of 18C in October, the temperatures in Lanzarote are pretty ideal at this time of year. It’s warm but not as hot as the scorching summer temperatures. And with nine hours of sunshine daily in October, you will be certain to get lots of sun-tanning hours in. My favourite part of the island to stay in is Playa Blanca. Be sure to head down to the Playa Blanca board walk in the evening - it’s where the majority of the bars and restaurants are located. And the recreational port is also worth a visit in the early evening, as there is a large shopping centre here. As for during the day, the best beaches in Playa Blanca are Dorada, Flamingo, and Papagayo. With the latter (Papagayo) being the most popular, with its white sandy coves.

I reckon October is also the best month to visit places like the Cactus Garden in Guatiza and Jameos del Agua. Both are much more pleasant to stroll around when it’s not boiling hot. There are around 4,500 cacti here! And they’re all different shapes and sizes. And there’s a massive 8m cactus at the entrance that’s amazing to see. And Jameos del Agua is also typically crowd-free in the autumn months. I’d best describe it as a unique lagoon, 7 meters deep and located inside a cave. It is home to the famed blind crab. These tiny albino crabs are not found anywhere else in the world!

Kinsale:

Keeping it local with a very popular West Cork town - I think Kinsale is a dream to visit in autumn when the summer crowds have gone (October is my favourite time to visit Kinsale as the weather is still quite sunny). My perfect autumn day in Kinsale would include an aimless wander through the town on foot in the morning, coffee in hand, exploring its charming shops and art galleries. Colourful Market Street looks its best in the morning - without the crowds.

Then, I’d walk the Scilly Walk over to Charles Fort and take in the epic views of Kinsale Harbour (praying the weather plays ball). But first I’d stop for an early lunch in The Bulman. Next, I’d make a beeline for the Old Head of Kinsale, which I like to think of as a more rugged Cliffs of Moher. I’d stop on my way back to Kinsale for a beach walk at either Garrylucas or Garrettstown, and then, when I’m back in town, I’d grab a cold drink from The Tap Tavern.

I’m Aimee - a travel writer living in Bandon. My full-time job is split between my websites snaphappytravel.com and irelanddrives.com, as well as being a mum to two young daughters. I’ve been lucky enough to visit over 50 countries), and before moving to Bandon in early 2024 (I’m from Blarney originally), I spent close to 11 years living in Sydney, Whistler in Canada, and Queenstown, New Zealand. My favourite countries (so far) include Italy and Cuba.