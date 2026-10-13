West Cork campaigners raise €6,000 for Palestinian family facing home demolition

FROM West Cork to the West Bank: local campaigners have raised more than €6,000 to help renovate an apartment for a family in Palestine about to lose their home.

Con Lynch and his wife Betty O’Donoghue, from Ballydehob, alongside Sam Simpson started the fundraising campaign in July.

While working as volunteers for an NGO in the West Bank, they became friends with Nadia, a mother-of-six living in a village near Bethlehem.

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The family’s home is near the entrance to a large Israeli settlement. After their visit, the Israeli authorities posted a demolition order on the front door of Nadia’s home.

“Neither of us speak Arabic but we were there visiting with a friend from the area,” said Con.

“The reason the authorities gave on the demolition order is that the house had no proper planning permission. The land the house is on has been owned by the family of Nadia’s late husband for generations. But the reason they really want to demolish the house is to widen the road to the settlement.”

Nadia’s husband died three years ago and she is raising her young children on her own.

The family share three rooms in a partly-finished home with a garden where flowers, fig and olive trees grow.

“We received unbelievable hospitality from Nadia and her children when we were there,” said Con.

“Their basic needs such as food, clothing and shelter are covered but the family live in an occupied state and are at the hands of the Israeli military and contractors who could come and demolish their house any day.”

But in anticipation of the demolition, Con, Betty and Sam decided to raise the funds needed to renovate an apartment Nadia’s 13-year-old son was left in her husband’s will, described by Con as “no more than a basic shell”.

Thanks to overwhelming support, they managed to raise the target amount in just eight days.

The renovation work, including new windows, plastering the walls and connecting the apartment to the electricity grid and water mains, has been carried out by a local NGO.

“We know this is one of countless similar situations across Palestine, but we have met this beautiful family and know that they urgently need and deserve our help,” added Con and Betty.

“While our primary commitment is a political one to end the illegal and in just occupation of Palestine, it is important nevertheless to respond to individual immediate need,” said Con.

“Nadia and her family extended a very warm friendship and when we were confronted with the possibility of their home being demolished, we felt compelled to act.”