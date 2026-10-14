From Ilen to Roaring Water Bay – celebrating rich heritage and history of the parish of Aughadown

THE rich heritage, history and memories of Aughadown is being celebrated in a new publication that captures the voices, stories and traditions of one of West Cork’s most distinctive parishes.

The new book titled From Ilen to Roaring Water Bay – Volume Two will be officially launched at 7pm on Friday October 26, at the West Cork Hotel.

The talented theatre director, actor and author Karen Minihan, whose books include Ordinary Extraordinary Women, has kindly agreed to do the launch.

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Produced by the Aughadown Irish Countrywomen’s Association, the book is the second volume dedicated to preserving the social history of the parish, situated between the Ilen River and Roaring Water Bay.

It follows the success of the group’s first publication almost thirty years ago and reflects years of research, recording and community involvement.

The idea for the book was inspired not only by the popularity of the original publication, but also by the many stories shared during the Aughadown ICA Heritage Week Pop-up Museum in Skibbereen Town Hall in 2025.

The exhibition brought together treasured artefacts and memories from local families, highlighting the importance of recording these stories before they are lost.

Described as a time capsule of parish life, the new publication features first-hand recollections of school days, farming, fishing, religion and everyday life in Aughadown over the generations.

The book includes personal memories of places that have played an important role in the fabric of the community over the years, including the shop in Lisheen, Minihane’s Bar and the Dairy in Aughadown.

Alongside these recollections are local poems, historic photographs and original research contributed by local historians.

Among the many highlights is an article by Terri Kearney about the house in which she lives in Lisheen, and an illustrated study by Finola Finlay of one of Ireland’s earliest churches on Skeams Island.

The book also includes articles reflecting on the development of local industries, including Roaring Water Bay mussel farming and Skeaghanore Duck, two products that have earned international recognition.

In addition, the publication features previously unpublished research by the late Tim Cadogan on the history of trees planted around Cobh and Lake Marsh.

Volume Two celebrates the remarkable longevity of 19 people from the parish who reached the age of 100.

And it showcases the work of local poets alongside stories of previous generations.

Local poet Elaine Desmond, a native of Whitehall, captures the importance of preserving these memories saying: “It is a grandchild’s delight to ask their grandparents about their lives, but we always regret not asking more.”

Members of Aughadown ICA are confident that the book will encourage younger generations to learn more about their own families and community, while ensuring that the stories and memories of previous generations are preserved for the future.

Everyone is welcome to attend the launch at which copies of From Ilen to Roaring Water Bay – Volume Two will be available to buy.

The book can also be purchased in local shops and online at www.aughadownica.com.