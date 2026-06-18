FIVE TALKING POINTS: Cork footballers are flying high and heading to Croke Park for All-Ireland quarter-finals

CROKE PARK BOUND

Cork have qualified for their first All-Ireland SFC quarter-final since 2023 and will return to Croke Park on the weekend of June 27th/28th. It will also be the first time the Rebels have been seeded in the last eight since 2012. Coincidentally, that was the last year the Leesiders reached an All-Ireland semi-final. John Cleary’s side will face one of this weekend’s Round 3 winners, though they will avoid Kerry, Donegal and Meath where possible. The biggest advantage of topping the group is a weekend off before the quarter-final. Whatever the draw brings, this has already been a superb season for Cork – and there could be more to come.

A DAY TO SAVOUR

For those on the pitch and in the stands, last Saturday in Ballybofey is a day that will live long in the memory. Ruairí Deane, Brian Hurley, Brian O’Driscoll, Ian Maguire and Micheál Aodh Martin have all endured difficult days in a red jersey, but Cork’s tenth win in 13 games underlines the progress being made. The supporters who travelled the length of the country to Donegal got their reward too. As John Cleary said afterwards: ‘I mentioned it in the dressing room to the lads, wasn’t it so good to give them a great day out. At times Cork football supporters haven’t had a lot to shout about. For the diehards and the people who have followed us all over the country, it was great to give them a day like this.’

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FLYING HIGH

The decision to fly from Cork to Derry before taking a bus to Ballybofey proved inspired. On paper, it made sense, allowing players to travel home on Saturday without facing an exhausting journey, regardless of the result. Given the distance involved and Cork’s heavy defeat to Derry earlier in the year after an overnight stay, a different approach was worth exploring. In practice, it worked perfectly. As Ruairí Deane explained afterwards, it played a part in helping the Rebels deliver one of their best performances of the season.

SECOND-HALF SURGE

In their opening nine competitive games of 2026, Cork ‘won’ the second half just once – against Tyrone. In the four games since, however, the Rebels have been outscored after the break only once, in the Munster final defeat to Kerry. Following a dominant display against Tipperary, Cork produced emphatic second-half performances against both Meath and Donegal. The Rebels turned Donegal over nine times in the second period and outscored them 0-12 to 0-6. There is a resilience and battling quality developing within this team that will stand to them, particularly as they prepare for a return to Division 1 football in 2027.

STANDOUT SEASON

Cork have won ten of their 13 competitive matches this season – a remarkable return. For context, the Rebels managed just six wins from 13 games in both 2024 and 2025. It has taken time, but there is a growing sense that Cork football has re-established itself among the leading counties. Victories away to Louth, Tyrone and Donegal only strengthen that argument. Consistency has often been cited as Cork’s biggest challenge, but that issue appears to be fading. A winning habit has developed and, just as importantly, this team looks to be enjoying its football.