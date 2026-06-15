Dunmanway works will only serve 15 new homes

AN upgrade to Dunmanway’s wastewater treatment plant will allow for just 15 new homes and not 50 as initially planned.

Uisce Éireann (UÉ) originally said that the interim upgrade at the plant would enable more much-needed housing in the town, which has not seen any new residential properties built since 2023.

The much lower figure was debated at a recent meeting of the West Cork Municipal District. Cllrs Deirdre Kelly (FF) and Daniel Sexton (Ind Ire) asked that the council write to UÉ asking for an explanation for the significant drop, and how they got the numbers wrong.

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Cllr Kelly said the reduction only came to light after a query to UÉ about the finish date for the interim works.

‘The response in relation to the capacity was that the interim works would provide headroom for an additional 15 units until the major upgrade works had progressed to a stage where further new connections can be permitted,’ said Cllr Kelly, adding that the goalposts were constantly being moved.

Cllr Kelly said she had since been advised that Uisce Éireann based its figures for 15 more homes on the Census data, which projected a mere 2% increase in the population which was simply not realistic.

‘I understand that they are now willing to accept local population data which means that someone or a community group will have to gather this data,’ Cllr Kelly said.

Cllr Sexton said the news was an absolute disaster for the town. ‘There are people who want to live in this town and Dunmanway is really looking fantastic,’ he said.

‘People want to promote it the best they can, but you can't live here. In this day and age it’s absolutely ridiculous.’

He added that people were moving away from Dunmanway to Bandon or Clonakilty and that it was affecting their mental health because they could not live close to their families.

The motion received support from Cllr George Gill (FF) who pointed to a similar situation in another district and said UÉ needs to be held to account.

‘There are businesses trying to invest and deliver houses for people and Uisce Éireann is a major blockage to that,’ said Cllr Gill.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) said he was sick of talking about Uisce Éireann and that a recent meeting he attended with them was ‘a waste of an evening’.

‘I honestly think they should be disbanded and the water should be handed back to our local authorities,’ Cllr Collins said.

Cllr Isobel Towse (SD) mentioned she would like to see Uisce Éireann representatives attending all municipal district meetings.

‘Water services are so intertwined with everything we do on the council, and if they're not here we don't have up-to-date information and have to wait weeks for responses. The posts are always moving,’ said Cllr Towse.

Cllr Brendan McCarthy (FG) also expressed his support for the motion and said it was totally unfair to the people of Dunmanway.

‘Dunmanway is one of the most central places in West Cork and you’re not far away from anywhere. The town has just great facilities and great things going for it and people want to live there,’ he said.

In response to Cllr Kelly’s and Cllr Sexton’s motion, Municipal District officer Eimear O’Neill said a letter would be sent to Uisce Éireann asking for further explanation.