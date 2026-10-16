CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: U16 county glory for Valley Rovers and Rosscarbery Ladies

VALLEY Rovers and Rosscarbery Ladies claimed Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA U16 county trophies on a weekend where Castlehaven’s U21 title hopes were dashed.

Valleys faced the daunting task of taking on Douglas in Saturday’s U16A2 county decider at Carrigdrohid.

The Brinny club, who play their ladies football in the West Cork division, overcame Araglen Desmonds Buí and Naomh Abán to reach this year’s final. Their opponents netted 16 goals whilst seeing off Bandon and St Catherine’s on the opposite side of the draw.

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Admirably, Valleys kept pace with Douglas throughout a tight opening half and changed ends two points behind, 2-4 to 2-2. An equally entertaining second period saw Rovers match their opponent’s goal tally before registering a superb 4-8 to 4-6 county final triumph.

Grace McCarthy had an afternoon to remember for the winners. McCarthy amassed 3-3 of Valley’s total with Sophie O’Mahony also raising a green flag. Emma Fenton (0-3), Muireann Holland and Aoibhinn Lucey (0-1 each) were on target for a Rovers side in which Annabelle Nolan, Bella Barry-Twohig, Emma Fenton and Grace McCarthy stood out.

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Rosscarbery Ladies were the second West Cork LGFA club to lift silverware last weekend.

Ballymah was the venue for their Cork LGFA U16C2 county decider with Dromtarriffe. In an even opening half, Rosie O’Donovan and Roisin Curtin goals handed the West Cork club a 2-4 to 0-4 interval advantage.

Ross upped the tempo in the second period and added two goals immediately after the restart. The West Cork side maintained a commanding lead until the final whistle and emerged 6-14 to 1-6 winners.

Róisín O’Sullivan contributed 2-1 in a Rosscarbery team where Rosie O’Donovan (1-2), Kacie O’Sullivan (0-4), Róisín Curtain and Éirinn Coppinger (1-1 each) also impressed. Caoimhe Murphy (1-0), Mary Kate McCarthy (0-3) and Éabha O’Leary (0-2) were Rosscarbery’s other scorers.

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There was disappointment for Bantry Blues and Ibane Ladies who came up short in their respective U16 county deciders.

Ibane faced off against St Val’s in the top-ranked Cork LGFA U16A county final at Ballinspittle. The Barryroe and Timoleague amalgamation qualified for Saturday’s showpiece event by seeing off Mallow and Ballincollig in the quarter and semi-finals.

Ibane gave a fine account of themselves and only trailed a talented Val’s team by two points at the short whistle.

The West Cork side’s opponents were more clinical in front of goal during the second period and ran out 2-14 to 1-7 winners despite a valiant Ibane effort.

Amy Whelton scored 1-2, netting her goal from a converted penalty, with Megan Whelton (0-4) and Aoife Harte (0-1) also getting their names on Ibane’s scoresheet.

On the same afternoon, Bantry Blues were outclassed by a strong Newmarket team in the Cork LGFA U16B2 final at Carrigdrohid.

Newmarket, conquerors of Dohenys in the quarter-finals, recorded a comprehensive 4-21 to 2-6 victory to claim the U16B2 county trophy.

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Castlehaven’s hopes of claiming a Cork LGFA U21A county title were dashed by Mourneabbey in Cloughduv on Saturday evening.

The Union Hall-Castletownshend club produced excellent displays to overcome Erin’s Own, 4-12 to 1-6, in the quarter-finals and Glanmire, 0-11 to 0-8, in the last four. Unfortunately for the Haven, they came up against a Mourneabbey side that netted 13 goals during big wins over St Val’s and Éire Óg en-route to the county decider.

The North Cork club blitzed their opponents for six goals during the first half and changed ends 6-4 to 0-6 in front. Castlehaven were much improved in the second period, restricting Mourneabbey to a goal and two points before losing 7-6 to 0-8.

Hannah Sheehy (0-3), Elen Connolly, Roisin O’Sullivan (0-2 each) and Hannah Cahalane (0-1) were on target for Haven.

Maeve Sullivan, Ellen Connolly, Emma Burchill and Hannah Sheehy were the pick of Castlehaven’s top performers.

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Ibane Ladies rearranged Cork LGFA junior B relegation play-off against Watergrasshill is scheduled to go ahead this weekend. Last Saturday’s play-off had to be postponed due to Ibane’s U16 county final appearance.

A venue has yet to be confirmed but the West Cork club will be desperate to retain their junior B status after a decent championship campaign.

Ibane drew 1-10 to 1-10 with St Peter’s in their opening JBFC Group 2 clash. Narrow defeats to county finalists Bandon, 0-11 to 1-7, and Donoughmore, 5-10 to 4-5, sees Ibane facing into a winner-take-all encounter against a Watergrasshill side coming off three consecutive group losses.

The West Cork club will look to Cliona Harte, Orlaith Deasy, Alice O’Leary, Hannah Twomey and Katelyn Dinneen for scores.